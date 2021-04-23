Live

Postcard from Japan: Caring for bonsai

They can grow for centuries, and are designed to evoke the majesty of nature, in miniature - small wonder that experts will spend a lifetime perfecting their craft to care for a bonsai tree. Seth Doane reports.
