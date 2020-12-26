Pope Francis gives Christmas blessing in empty square There were no crowds in the Vatican's St. Peter's Square on Christmas Day, where normally they gather in their tens of thousands to hear the Pope's blessing. And in London, many people felt that Christmas had effectively been canceled as the government says the country has entered its worst recession in 300 years. Holly Williams reports on how Europe is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, as the number of known infections around the world reaches 80 million.