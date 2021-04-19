Live

Politicians respond to recent police shootings

President Obama and Hillary Clinton both responded quickly to the recent deaths of Philando Castile and Alton Sterling. Congressman Elijah Cummings went so far as to make a plea to the director of the FBI during a congressional hearing.
