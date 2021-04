Political Playback: Trump is not the first to accuse rivals of “stealing the nomination” Donald Trump charges his opponents of trying to steal the nomination. That was also the charge at the Republican convention of 1952. Eisenhower's forces chanted in Chicago that summer, "thou Shalt Not Steal!" The accused thief: Sen. Robert Taft. Throughout 2016’s unorthodox campaign cycle, history still finds a way of repeating itself.