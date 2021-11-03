Political analysts on GOP victory in Virginia and tight race in New Jersey Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin is projected to win the Virginia governor's race, defeating Democratic former Governor Terry McAuliffe. Political strategists Joel Payne and Jennifer Nassour spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about the impact of former President Trump's endorsement of Youngkin and the argument over critical race theory. They also look at why the New Jersey governor's race is so close in what's typically a safe blue state.