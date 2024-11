Police report surfaces on Hegseth sexual assault allegation, FBI asked for Gaetz files A California police report is revealing new details about the 2017 sexual assault allegation made against Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for secretary of defense. Meanwhile, Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are asking the FBI for files on its investigation into Matt Gaetz, Trump's attorney general pick. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more.