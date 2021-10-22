Police investigating after prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin killed crew member on movie set CBS News correspondent Anthony Pura reports that police are investigating if a prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin contained live ammunition after a crew member was killed. The prop gun discharged on a movie set in New Mexico on Thursday, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Baldwin says he has contacted Hutchins' family to express his condolences and is cooperating with police.