Police find bag of bombs near New Jersey train

Civilians found a bag filled with five pipe bombs near a train station in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Police sent the bomb squad to investigate the suspicious package, and one of the devices exploded. CBS News' Michelle Miller has the details.
