Police back at park after finding suspected human remains in Brian Laundrie search The attorney for Brian Laundrie's family said the suspected human remains found Wednesday in Florida likely belong to Laundrie. Authorities have been searching for him in a nature reserve near his family's home following his disappearance shortly after his fiancée Gabby Petito was reported missing last month. CBS affiliate WTSP-TV reporter Adaure Achumba joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the investigation.