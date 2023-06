Podcast hosts reinvestigate the murders of a Virginia couple 40 years later Nearly 40 years after a prominent couple named Derek and Nancy Haysom were murdered in their Virginia home, new information about the case is emerging. Their daughter and her then boyfriend were eventually arrested and charged. Now, two small-town podcast hosts are reopening the case, and new questions are coming to light. Nikki Battiste spoke to them and the man convicted of the crime.