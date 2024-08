"Pod Save America" host Tommy Vietor on DNC, Biden's decision to step aside Tommy Vietor and his "Pod Save America" co-hosts were among the first to call on President Biden to end his reelection campaign after Biden's debate against former President Donald Trump earlier this summer. Vietor, a former Obama spokesman, joined CBS News to discuss the DNC, Kamala Harris' campaign and Biden's decision to drop out of the race.