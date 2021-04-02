Live

Watch CBSN Live

Plane makes emergency landing in Buffalo, N.Y.

A SkyWest Airlines flight from Chicago to Connecticut was interrupted after the captain declared an emergency and diverted to Buffalo, N.Y. CBS News correspondent Jeff Pegues and former NTSB chairman Mark Rosenker join CBSN with the latest details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.