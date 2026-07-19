Pitch perfect: Developing natural grass for the World Cup FIFA rules state that World Cup matches must be played on pitches with natural grass. For this year's tournament, where some matches were scheduled in stadiums with artificial turf, special varieties of grass were required to withstand playing conditions and differing climates. Conor Knighton examines how scientifically-engineered sod was deployed, sometimes in domed stadiums, to ensure resiliency under the demands of World Cup competition.