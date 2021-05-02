Live

Watch CBSN Live

Pigs run around highway after semi crashes

An 18-wheeler carrying a load of pigs crashed during rush hour Thursday morning outside Dallas, allowing some of the hogs to get loose. Workers tried to corral the pigs and free those trapped in the trailer. CBS DFW was on the scene.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.