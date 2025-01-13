Watch CBS News

Pete Hegseth faces Senate confirmation hearing

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's embattled pick to serve as secretary of defense, will face a Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday. Despite a Republican majority, he still faces a bumpy road to confirmation. Nancy Cordes reports.
