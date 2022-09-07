Person to Person: Norah O'Donnell interviews Hillary and Chelsea Clinton In this episode of "Person to Person with Norah O'Donnell," O'Donnell sits down with Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton ahead of their new Apple TV+ series "Gutsy." The mother-daughter duo discusses what it means to be gutsy, the women they met in the episode, and their personal experiences after decades in the public eye. O'Donnell also asks the former secretary of state and presidential candidate about the January 6 committee hearings and her plans for the future.