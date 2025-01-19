Perle Mesta, the renowned social queen of Washington The widow of a steel magnate, socialite Perle Mesta used her fortune to host inclusive dinner parties in Washington, D.C., in the 1940s and '50s, becoming known as "The Hostess with the Mostes' on the Ball" (after Irving Berlin celebrated her in the musical, "Call Me Madam"). Mesta became one of the most famous women in the world, and her influence – on politics and on the social scene – is examined by Meryl Gordon in her new biography, "The Woman Who Knew Everyone." CBS News' Erin Moriarty talks with Gordon; with 99-year-old former journalist Marie Ridder, who attended some of Mesta's parties; and with Washington insider Sally Quinn, who doubts that any power broker today could pull off what Mesta once did so brilliantly: getting Democrats and Republicans to sit down at a dinner table and see eye-to-eye.