Pennsylvania teen indicted for aiding ISIS

A teen from Pennsylvania has been arrested for aiding ISIS. Jalil Aziz, 19, has been indicted on federal charges of conspiring and attempting to provide material support to ISIS. CBSN's Jamie Yuccas has more.
