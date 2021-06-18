Pence met with jeers and called a "traitor" at Florida conservative conference When former Vice President Mike Pence took the stage in Florida to address a social conservative group, he was met with some jeers, and reporters in the room said some attendees called him a "traitor." Other potential 2024 presidential candidates expected at the event are Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz and Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis. Politico Florida Bureau Chief Matt Dixon spoke to CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the next race for the White House.