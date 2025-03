Paul Tazewell on bringing "Wicked" to life with dazzling costume design Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's powerful duet "Defying Gravity" highlights the stunning visuals of the"Wicked" film, where costume designer Paul Tazewell reimagined Oz through more than 1,000 intricate designs. With a Tony for "Hamilton" and an Emmy for "The Wiz Live!," Tazewell is now closer to EGOT status after making history at the Academy Awards.