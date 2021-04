Patti LaBelle on new jazz album, love for cooking Music legend Patti LaBelle began her solo career in 1977. She won two Grammy Awards and skyrocketed up the charts with hits like "If You Asked Me To" and "New Attitude." Now, she's stepping out of the genre that made her an icon to take on jazz. LaBelle joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why she decided to make her new jazz album, "Bel Hommage," and how she cooks every day -- even on the road.