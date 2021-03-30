Patriots coach responds to ‘deflate gate’ scandal

Live

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says his team will fully cooperate with the NFL amid allegations that the game footballs used during their win in the AFC Championship game against the Colts were deflated.
