Patient reunites with nurse who helped her overcome rare condition 35 years ago Thirty-five years ago, Alyson Brittain overcame a rare autoimmune condition and credits her nurse Ceddie Persaud with saving her life. The two lost touch after Brittain left the hospital. Recently, Brittain stumbled upon a picture of her and Persaud together and decided she wanted to thank him. She reached out to CBS contributor David Begnaud for help