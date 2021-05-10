Live

Watch CBSN Live

Passage: "Sunday Morning" remembers

"Sunday Morning" remembers three famous figures who we lost this past week: Oscar-winning actress Dorothy Malone ("Written on the Wind"), French chef Paul Bocuse, and former CIA director Stansfield Turner.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.