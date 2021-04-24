Live

Passage: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers three prominent figures who left us this past week: former Attorney General Janet Reno, "The Man from U.N.C.L.E." star Robert Vaughn, and singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen, composer of the haunting ballad "Hallelujah."
