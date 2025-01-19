Watch CBS News

Passage: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including director David Lynch, the visionary behind "Blue Velvet," "Twin Peaks" and "Mulholland Drive"; and Milwaukee Brewers sportscaster and actor Bob Uecker.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.