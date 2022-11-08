Parties' last-minute pitches to win midterm voters Candidates across the country are scrambling to garner last-minute votes. CBS News anchors Scott MacFarlane and Nikki Batiste spoke with GOP strategist and former Republican National Committee spokesman Kevin Sheridan, founding partner of Protean Public Affairs, and senior Democratic strategist Chuck Rocha, president of Solidarity Strategies and the co-host of the Latino Vote Podcast, about the strategy each party is using in this year's election.