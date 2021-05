Parkland students call for gun safety laws at Florida Capitol Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland, Florida held a rally at the state capitol Wednesday, one week after 17 people died during a deadly shooting at their school. The students also met with state lawmakers to ask for stricter gun laws, such as banning assault weapons. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz joins CBSN to discuss the students' message and the lawmakers' responses.