Parents pass on late son's car key collection to 6-year-old boy After their son Michael died at the age of 33, Ernie and Cheryl Johnson planned to hold onto his extensive collection of car keys and fobs. That all changed when another mom posted on Facebook looking for car keys for her little boy who also loved to collect them. Steve Hartman goes "On the Road" for a story about giving to others as a way to mourn lost loved ones.