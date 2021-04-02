Live

Watch CBSN Live

Paramedic saves woman almost swept out to sea

An Irish paramedic will receive a special award for bravery after rescuing a woman who was almost swept away by the sea. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Meg Oliver show us the dramatic moment a huge wave crashed ashore.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.