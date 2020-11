Panel: "Nothing Will Work Unless Women Do" The 2020 Reykjavik Global Forum - Women Leaders held a panel called, "Nothing Will Work Unless Women Do." Participants included: Ibero-American Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan; Isabel Saint Malo de Alvarado, Panama's former vice president; Kelley Currie, U.S. ambassador-at-large for global women's issues. Matt Swift, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Concordia, moderated.