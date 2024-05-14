Palestinian woman says her husband and 6 of her 7 kids were killed in Gaza airstrike last year Six of Jamila Abu Jerba's seven children and her husband were killed when an airstrike destroyed their home in Gaza seven months ago. Jamila says the body of her 8-year-old son Usama has not been retrieved from under the rubble. Only she and her 10-year-old daughter Deema survived, rescued from the wreckage by their neighbors. They now live in a makeshift tent in Dier el Balah in Gaza, where Jamila says she needs to stay strong for Deema and make sure she provides her with a better future. "I keep thinking I will wake up from this and find my children around me," she says.