Palestinian politician Mustafa Barghouti calls Biden's visit "catastrophic" Amid protests worldwide in support of Palestinians, Mustafa Barghouti, president of the Palestinian National Initiative and a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council, says he doesn't understand "why the president of the United States comes here and instead of telling Israel, enough is enough, you wanted to respond, you responded … Instead of that, he's encouraging them to have an invasion, a ground invasion." Imtiaz Tyab reports from West Jerusalem.