Paid family leave provision stalled as Biden agenda likely delayed until 2022 A Senate vote on President Biden's social spending and climate agenda will likely take place after the new year while the president continues to negotiate the bill with Democrats. CBS News correspondent Natalie Brand reports from Capitol Hill. Then, CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN's Lana Zak to explain why paid family leave, a key component of the package, is appearing more likely to be cut from the legislation.