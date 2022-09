Package explodes on Northeastern University campus: CBS News Flash August 14, 2022 The FBI is assisting with the investigation after a package opened by an employee detonated on the campus of Boston's Northeastern University, leaving one person with minor injuries. The U.S. Labor Secretary will meet carriers and unions Wednesday in a bid to avoid a rail strike. And singer R. Kelly's child pornography and trial-fixing case is now in the hands of a Chicago jury.