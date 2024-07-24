Watch CBS News

Overstock.com is back after brief revamp

The popular e-commerce site Overstock.com is back after choosing to adopt the Bed Bath & Beyond brand during a period of financial hardship. CBS News contributor Javier E. David breaks down the decision to switch tracks.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.