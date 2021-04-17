Live

Outrage over "racist" detergent commercial

A detergent ad that aired in China shows a black man being transformed into a fair-skinned Asian after being stuffed into a laundry machine. CBSN's Josh Elliott shows us the commercial that's causing global outrage.
