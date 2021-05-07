Live

Outgoing Va. Gov. Terry McAuliffe on the race

Virginia voters on Tuesday chose Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam as their next governor. Outgoing Democratic Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe weighs in on the election and future of his party's future.
