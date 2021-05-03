Outgoing government ethics chief gives first interview since resignation Walter Shaub Jr. announced Thursday he would resign as director of the Office of Government Ethics. Shaub gave "CBS Evening News" his first television interview since submitting his resignation, saying "America should have the right to know what the motivations of its leaders are and they need to know that financial interests, personal financial interests, aren't among them." See more at 6:30 p.m. ET on "CBS Evening News," and on Friday on "CBS This Morning."