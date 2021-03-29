Live

Watch CBSN Live

Oscars slammed for lack of diverse nominations

The Academy Award nominations were released Thursday, and they're getting widely criticized on social media with the hashtag, #OscarsSoWhite. None of the top acting categories feature minority nominees. Michelle Miller reports.
