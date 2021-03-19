Live

Pistorius offers tearful apology in murder trial

Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius testified in his own defense Monday morning. An emotional Pistorius apologized to his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp's family. Correspondent and CBS News contributor Debora Patta reports from Pretoria, South Africa.
