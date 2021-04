Orlando survivor's poem: "The guilt of being alive is heavy" Patience Carter, 20, was in Orlando for a vacation with two friends, Tiara Parker and Akyra Murray. Carter got trapped in a bathroom with the gunman who killed 49 people at a gay nightclub early Sunday morning. Carter and Parker survived, but 18-year-old Murray didn't make it. Carter said writing is part of her healing process and shared a poem she wrote.