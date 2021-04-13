Live

Oregon trooper saves 2-year-old on busy road

An alert Oregon trooper averted a tragedy when he spotted a runaway 2-year-old running down the middle of a highway. The tot had slipped away from his parents at a nearby community center. KOIN's Amy Frazier has the story.
