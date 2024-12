Oprah Winfrey surprises "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King with 70th birthday party "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King, who turns 70 this month, thought she was going to a small holiday dinner with Oprah Winfrey and her team, but the night was all about King. Celebrities including Katy Perry, Dave Chappelle, Drew Barrymore, members of CBS News and more attended the event where Winfrey paid tribute to her longtime friend.