Oprah Winfrey names Tina Knowles' memoir "Matriarch" as latest book club pick Oprah Winfrey has selected Tina Knowles' new memoir "Matriarch" for her book club, calling it a powerful reflection on motherhood, legacy and resilience. The book details Knowles' journey from segregated Texas to raising global superstars Beyoncé and Solange. The two join "CBS Mornings" to discuss the book. And you can hear more on "The Oprah Podcast," available on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.