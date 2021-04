Oprah reveals new book club selection Nearly 20 years ago, Oprah Winfrey created Oprah's Book Club, and since then, 74 titles have earned her coveted stamp of approval. In collaboration with Oprah, "CBS This Morning" is proud to announce her latest book club pick: "The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead. Award-winning author Whitehead joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his work and his reaction to being selected for the book club.