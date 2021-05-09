Live

Oprah for president?

Oprah's speech at the Golden Globes spurred talk of a possible presidential run. "She would absolutely do it," her longtime partner Stedman Graham told the L.A. Times. Here's what Oprah told "CBS This Morning" about running for office in October.
