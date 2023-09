Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Sept. 23, 2023 This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," with days to go before a government shutdown, Congress is paralyzed by infighting. Can Republicans unify and strike a deal that also works for the Democratic-controlled Senate? We'll have the latest on negotiations. Plus: a conversation with the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, about the horrors of war — and the hard work of healing.