Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Nov. 17, 2024 This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Republican Rep. French Hill and Democratic Rep. Jim Himes join as we take a look at some of President-elect Donald Trump's controversial picks for his Cabinet and other senior staff positions. Plus, an interview with Dr. Deborah Birx, who served as White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator in the first Trump administration.