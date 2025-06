Open: This is "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," June 22, 2025 This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," President Trump delivers on his threat to use American firepower to bomb Iran's nuclear sites. We'll talk to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, plus Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, and two House members with very different political ideologies, united now when it comes to U.S. intervention in a war between Iran and Israel.